He was a rare Republican who acknowledged climate change, warned about sea-level rise and wondered just last month, "What are we willing to do to confront the changing climate that is destroying our planet?"

But Rep. Carlos Giménez of Florida seemed to upend years of climate advocacy in five minutes yesterday when he sharply questioned a Biden administration official and cast doubt on the link that he himself had drawn recently between climate change and intensifying disasters.

Sounding prosecutorial at times, Giménez challenged Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell at a hearing on her testimony that climate change is intensifying the damage caused by hurricanes, floods and wildfires.

Giménez started by taking aim at Criswell's statement that climate change is making storms more frequent and more severe. He asked her to give him records on the number and severity of hurricanes that have hit the United States since 1900 so "I can look at that data and see if it's in fact true."

"Yes, representative, we can get you that information," Criswell replied, speaking remotely during a virtual hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Advertisement

Moving to wildfires, Giménez noted that both he and Criswell have been firefighters — he was a firefighter and fire chief in Miami, and she was a firefighter and deputy fire chief with the Colorado Air National Guard. Criswell became FEMA administrator in April after nearly two years as New York City's emergency management commissioner.

"You being a firefighter, you know that fire needs three things," Giménez said holding up three fingers. "It needs oxygen. It needs an ignition source. And it needs fuel. So how does climate change factor into those three things?"

"For the wildfire season, the increase in the number of wildfires that we're seeing is the fact that the vegetation is more dried out than it has been in the past, which increases its ability to have the ignition source more quickly," Criswell said.

"OK. But it could also be that there's lax management of those forests and that they're not being cleared the way they should be," Giménez replied, drawing on a familiar talking point used by President Trump, "because you and I both know as firefighters that if you take away the fuel, you won't have these kinds of fires, right?"

"Exactly," Criswell said, adding that forest management is a mitigation strategy that can reduce potential wildfire damage.

"In the end, it's always about the fuel," Giménez said. "And the fuel is the vegetation. And if we start clearing that out, we may actually start to see a lessening of these devastating forest fires. Could you agree with that?"

"I could agree with that," Criswell said.

Giménez's questioning appeared to be the latest twist in a political career that saw him endorse Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, when he was mayor of Miami-Dade County, before becoming close to Trump after the election.

The exchange was also reminiscent of the sharp questioning Democrats deployed when trying to embarrass FEMA administrators under Trump, who would not acknowledge climate change.

Giménez ousted Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a one-term Democrat, in November to represent a swing district that stretches from Miami to the Everglades and the Florida Keys.

When he was mayor of the nation's seventh most populous county, Giménez warned repeatedly about the threat of rising oceans. He charged that state and federal lawmakers were in "denial" about climate change and said sea-level rise is "not a theory. It's a fact. We live it every day."

Climate advocates pointed to Giménez as evidence that a consensus had developed in Florida among officials from both parties that climate change is real.

Giménez advanced his climate credentials with a guest column published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 28 under the headline, "Climate change is lifting storm risk, insurance prices."

Urging the public and private sectors to "come together and fortify America's infrastructure resilience," Giménez's column recited a litany of climate woes including the record number of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean last year.

The result, Giménez warned, is that insurance companies are raising premiums "to cover the escalating risks associated with hurricanes, flooding and every-day rain events associated with the effects of climate change."

"What are we willing to do to confront the changing climate that is destroying our planet and pricing us out of our homes?" Giménez added. "Now more than ever, it is incumbent upon all of us to invest instead in clean energy and resiliency solutions to deal with the impacts we have created and prevent the worse ones coming down the pipeline."

This story also appears in E&E Daily.