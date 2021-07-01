The deadly collapse of a South Florida condominium last week likely will add more uncertainty to a local real estate market already riven by climate change, experts said.

Homebuyers in the Miami area have shown signs of wariness in recent years about the prospect of buying climate-threatened homes, studies show. The collapse of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South condominium could exacerbate that trend — even if the disaster isn't explicitly tied to global warming.

"Some of these households are the most exposed ... to climate change in America," said Amine Ouazad, an associate professor of economics at HEC Montreal, a Canadian business school.

"They are the front line," he added.

An October 2020 working paper found that between 2013 and 2018, there was a 16% to 20% drop in sales of coastal Florida homes threatened by climate change when compared to less risky properties. A separate study, published in 2018, concluded that between 2005 and 2016, perceived risks from sea-level rise depressed Miami real estate market value by $465 million.

It's still unclear what caused the collapse last Thursday of the Champlain Towers South condominium. Investigators have begun a monthslong inquiry into the disaster, which left at least 18 people dead and more than 140 people missing. Local officials also have launched a second, broader audit to determine whether other older properties like Champlain Towers South still are safe for use.

Ouazad, of HEC Montreal, has looked at the intersection of climate change and mortgage finance. He found evidence that in the wake of natural disasters, some banks offload higher numbers of climate-risky mortgages to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — two government-sponsored enterprises charged with boosting the U.S. mortgage market.

While that move might shield the lenders' books from climate-fueled loan defaults, the study argued, it also leaves taxpayers — who would be on the hook for any losses that result from climate-vulnerable mortgages — even more exposed.

Taxpayers aren't the only ones with a reason to worry about climate change and South Florida real estate.

Another study found that as risky homes in Miami lose value, wealthy investors are beginning to displace low-income residents in high-elevation neighborhoods.

The study's co-author, Jesse Keenan, a social scientist and sustainable real estate expert at the Tulane School of Architecture, dubbed the phenomenon "climate gentrification" (Climatewire, May 1, 2017).

Short- and long-term implications

So how might the Champlain Towers South disaster shake things up even more?

Clifford Rossi, who has held senior risk management positions at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said there are several short- and long-term possibilities.

He said the collapse — regardless of its cause — could "dampen interest" in South Florida properties that are similar to the 12-story Champlain Towers South.

The condominium disaster in Surfside, Fla., "will certainly have buyers [who are] interested in buying into the condo market down there — and other Florida cities, for that matter, that are located close to the shore — to think twice about purchasing a property," said Rossi, who also previously worked as Citigroup Inc.'s chief risk officer.

"And that could have somewhat of a chilling effect even in a pretty hot market like it is [in Florida] today and in many places around the country," Rossi added.

Jeremy Porter, a co-author of the 2018 study and the head of research and development at the flood-focused nonprofit First Street Foundation, agreed.

According to his research, the Miami-Dade market already has begun to shy away from neighborhoods that experience flooding more frequently than others. He said he would not be surprised if the same dynamic played out with older condominium properties that, like Champlain Towers South, are located near the beach.

"People will start associating similar types of properties in similar types of areas to what happened," he said.

The longer-term implications are more complicated. That's due in part to the reality that it will likely take months for local officials and engineers to determine the root causes of the Surfside collapse.

Several possibilities have emerged in the past week.

A 2018 report, for instance, identified "major structural damage" to the concrete slab situated under the property's pool deck, which was causing water to puddle and damage the concrete below. It also pinpointed cracking in the concrete columns and beams that support the building's underground parking garage.

Experts have said it's too soon to say what might have caused those issues. But they've also noted that in coastal regions, salt water can leak into porous concrete and cause corrosion. That can eventually lead to an issue called spalling, or separation between the concrete and the metal, structural elements of a building (Climatewire, June 29).

A different study, published in 2020, argued that the land where the condo complex is located was slowly sinking during the 1990s. That process, known as subsidence, is also common in coastal areas — including those like Miami Beach that were built atop former wetlands with a limestone foundation.

There's a long list of other possible contributing factors, including potential issues with the building's construction at the outset.

"It's an unbelievable tragedy, and the direct causes are still unknown. So I wouldn't want to speculate on that," said Benjamin Keys, a professor of real estate and finance at the University of Pennsylvania, who co-authored the October 2020 report.

But what Keys could say is that "if you look over the span of hundreds of years, living next to a coast has been seen as an amenity that people are willing to pay a premium for. For ages there's been value to saying 'beachfront views.'"

But now, he added, that may be starting to change due in part to disasters — climate-related or otherwise — in coastal communities.

Growing awareness of sea-level rise, in addition to "hyper-salient events" such as major hurricanes or the Surfside collapse, Keys said, can "reshape the salience of climate-related risks. And in doing so, that can lead to a diminishing of the premium that people are willing to pay for coastal living."

Rossi echoed that point. If the investigation shows the building collapsed solely due to construction or maintenance errors, there may not be any long-term implications for the local market.

But it would be different if the investigation provides "incontrovertible evidence" of contributing environmental factors common to the entire region, Rossi said. "That could be a catalyst for more people rethinking retiring down in areas like that, and saying it's not worth the potential risk out there that we face — to be situated that close to the shore."

Costs to homeowners

Tulane's Keenan, who wrote the paper on climate gentrification and formerly practiced real estate development law in Miami, said he is concerned about how the Surfside collapse could affect nearby homeowners and condominium associations.

Top of mind for him is the likelihood that the South Florida tragedy would spur greater scrutiny, including from insurers, officials and homeowners, of spalling and other issues in different properties. Those issues, he said, are extremely expensive not only to assess but also to solve. That's especially the case in large, older buildings.

"What happens is a lot of condos don't do anything about it or they just kind of kick the can [down the road]," Keenan said. "Sometimes they superficially seal the cracks or something but they don't actually address the fundamental problem, because it's so expensive and a lot of times you have to shut down a whole side of your building."

But last week's events are already spurring change. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county would begin a 30-day audit of all buildings that are 40-plus years old, five stories tall and haven't yet gone through the county's mandatory recertification process.

As such, Keenan said, "steps will be taken to really get into these buildings in more detail. And when they do that, they're going to see more material stress, and more compromised buildings, than they probably realize."

If that is indeed the case, the costs associated with fixing those problems could be exorbitant — a reality that would have major repercussions for the residents of older condos in particular, which are in some cases home to families who may not be able to foot the bill for repairs.

Keenan said that could in turn displace owners and residents in those types of properties where prices are both stable and more affordable.

"Condo associations who can't afford expensive retrofits will increasingly sell-out to developers who will tear down the building and build something bigger. That has been an ongoing trend (selling out for a number of reasons) and it will likely accelerate here," he wrote in an email.

That's not all. Affordability problems also could arise for homeowners in buildings that aren't torn down. Instead, they could see spikes in homeowner association fees for maintenance and repair purposes.

"We know there's increased tidal flooding, which is depressing property values, we know there's added insurance now, which is depressing property values," said Porter, the First Street Foundation researcher. "And now there's the added potential for ... homeowner costs associated with fixing a condominium."

Keys agreed that the disaster would amplify existing concerns about the costs of living in low-lying, flood-prone areas.

Asked if he thinks that's the case whether or not the investigation reveals climate-related contributing factors, his answer was simple: "It's already being perceived as climate-related. And in many cases, the perception can be as strong as the truth."

It all comes as U.S. policymakers ratchet up their own efforts to tackle climate-related financial risk — an issue that for years went largely ignored in Washington.

President Biden, who plans to visit Surfside today, has elevated the issue to the highest levels of the federal government. He signed an executive order that called on agencies and top administration officials to examine how climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy could endanger the financial stability of homeowners, retirees, businesses and the overall financial system.

Marcia Fudge, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, was among those told to "consider approaches to better integrate climate-related financial risk into underwriting standards, loan terms and conditions, and asset management and servicing procedures, as related to their Federal lending policies and programs."

In Ouazad's eyes, it's likely the catastrophe would accelerate those efforts.

"These events tend to be catalysts for policy changes," he said. "We will see that there's a renewed interest in making sure that buildings are safe."