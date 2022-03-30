HHS budget retreats on climate funding

“Budgets are more than just dollars; they are about values,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said yesterday while unveiling his agency’s fiscal 2023 funding request.

But the Biden administration’s latest proposal has some experts wondering just how much the Department of Health and Human Services values climate action: This year’s funding request does not include the $100 million boost to climate research at the National Institutes of Health that the Biden administration asked for in fiscal 2022.

“It’s terribly regrettable for the country that it is not in the budget request this year when the health threats from climate change are dire as ever,” said Howard Frumkin, who served as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director for climate change and health in 2010.

The fiscal 2023 request for HHS does not completely ignore climate change — far from it. The administration is again asking for $6 million to fund the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, which HHS created last year. It also repeats a request made last year to boost by $100 million the CDC’s Climate and Health Program, which helps identify health effects associated with climate change and helps community health departments write tailored health adaptation plans. This year’s request specifically mentions $10 million in funding to be spent on distributing high-efficiency particulate air filtration systems, known as HEPA filters, in communities affected by wildfire smoke.

That funding is “a step in the right direction,” said Ed Maibach, who directs George Mason University’s Center for Climate Change Communication.

But, he noted, CDC and NIH play different roles in addressing climate change.

The jettisoned NIH request from last year would have allowed the agency “to advance key areas of health research and knowledge development on the effects of climate change on human health.”

“While climate change is a global process it has very local impacts that can profoundly impact communities, which the Department considers to be one of the top public health challenges of our time,” HHS wrote in its budget documents last year.

The scope of the problem hasn’t changed, and Maibach says the funding is still sorely needed.

“To leave NIH out of the equation is incredibly disconcerting,” he said, adding that NIH should be funding research on the health effects of climate change, and model policies that could combat them.

Frumkin agreed.

“The rationale for the funding last year was that we need a lot of research because there are important things we don’t know, and we need action from NIH to tackle public health threats,” he said. “The funding line wasn’t enough, but it would have been transformative.”

HHS did not respond to questions about why it did not repeat its request to boost NIH climate research funding by $100 million. It’s not clear from the budget documents how much money NIH intends to spend on climate change research in 2023.

Aaron Bernstein, interim director of the Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, defended the administration and its budget request, saying, “I think it is actually pretty hard to doubt that this administration is seriously committed to climate and health.”

While the budget request does not specify funding for NIH climate research, Bernstein noted that the agency has developed a strategic framework for addressing climate change and health across all of its institutes. That means the administration’s request to raise NIH funding overall by $18 billion over levels in the omnibus spending bill would ultimately help fund more climate change research, he said.

“Not just the president but the agency heads, they get this,” he said. “And when they get the actual funding, it gets connected to climate change, whether or not it is explicit in the budget.”

‘A matter of strategy’?

More broadly, HHS’s budget request this year doesn’t place the same level of emphasis on climate change that it did last year.

Then, the White House’s own budget proposal summary highlighted the climate proposals at HHS as an example of the president’s “whole of government approach” to tackling climate change. Not so, this year. This year’s “Budget in Brief” document produced by HHS mentions the phrase “climate change” just 16 times, compared with 29 last year.

HHS didn’t respond to questions about why it deemphasized climate change in its fiscal 2023 request.

But Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said he thinks the change in tone does not mean that the administration believes the impact of climate change on health is any less urgent.

“I don’t think they have changed their perspective,” he said. “I think they just realized they have to change their emphasis. They did all of their official pronouncements last year, but now they have to get the money to actually do the work.”

Bernstein, Frumkin and Maibach also speculated that the change in tone could be a new strategy to get those funds. For all the attention the Biden administration gave its climate change and health proposals last year, Congress did not play along. The recently enacted omnibus bill, H.R. 2471, didn’t include any of the climate-specific funding HHS requested for its initiatives at NIH, CDC or the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity. Operating without a dedicated funding stream, that office has borrowed its eight staff members from other parts of HHS (Greenwire, Sept. 13, 2021).

Frumkin speculates that the Biden administration’s very public battle over funding for its “Build Back Better” plan, including for climate change, could have discouraged it from pushing as strongly this year.

“Maybe the administration calculated they can’t get these things through; I don’t know,” he said. “The only thing we know for sure is that the level of ambition to tackle climate change has diminished since last year, but the importance of the problem has not diminished one bit.”

Maibach made similar suppositions, saying, “It’s a matter of strategy: Do you do better by overselling it or underselling it?”

He believes the administration made the wrong choice.

“They should be doubling down, and this feels like they folded,” he said, noting that the administration could have simply asked for a smaller increase for climate research at NIH rather than requesting nothing. “Climate change and health is a priority that really deserves sustained attention. The fact that there has been a retreat is just very disappointing.”